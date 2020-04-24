Hipgnosis acquires 70% of the catalog of songs by Mark Ronson

The investment fund for the songs Hipgnosis, apparently insensitive to the economic tensions of the crisis of the sars coronavirus (COVID-19), has acquired 70% of the catalog of songs from Mark Ronson.

This acquisition is the latest in a series of purchases from the catalogues of large scale for the british company, founded in 2018 by the former manager of Guns N ‘Roses, Elton John and the director of Beyoncé Merck Mercuriadis. In January, the investment fund has made waves by buying the rights on the catalogue of 157 songs in the co-founder of Blink-182, Tom Delonge, a single transaction in a chain of purchases of catalogs ultra-expensive and large-scale.

And earlier this month, in another sign that Hipgnosis has the intention to continue to invest and grow, it has obtained a credit facility of us $ 189 million with the help of Herbert Smith Freehills.

Although he has released five solo albums, Mark Ronson is best known for his collaborations with leading artists including A $ AP Rocky, Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and many others.

The native of London, aged 44 years, also co-wrote the single of Lady Gaga and A Star is Born Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”. Bronson has received a Grammy and an Academy Award for his efforts, bringing his total number of Grammy to seven (having won the first in 2008).

The last studio album for Ronson, Late Night Feelings, made its debut in June 2019. Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello have played on the disc, which has been generally well received by critics and fans.

Recently, Merck Mercuriadis, spoke to social media to offer support to all those who suffer in the midst of the crisis of the sars coronavirus. In addition, the 56 year old man has called on its supporters to help several charitable organizations and initiatives for relief COVID-19.

The action of Hipgnosis, which is listed on the London stock Exchange (LSE) under the symbol SONG, is currently worth around 123 $ (99,80 £) per share. Although the company’s shares have lost value after the start of the national crisis of the coronavirus, they have rebounded thereafter, and, more broadly, have resisted better than those of many other entities of the music industry.