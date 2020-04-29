Hire an actor iconic to play the villain is only a part of the formula MCU fans can’t get enough of

Many film fans will tell you that the better the villain, better the film. This is true, that the franchise is James Bond, Star Wars or the MCU. Fans have noticed that some of the villains of Marvel were actors of the highest caliber.

The Marvel movies have often been criticized for not having great villains, but a consensus was reached on the fact that the bad guys have improved recently. And in addition to this, Marvel has an impressive array of talent oscarisés in his sets.

The winners of the Oscars Marvel

Jeff Bridges | Noel Vasquez / .

People tend to think that Marvel overlap with Oscar as a recent event, in particular after the Black Panther became the first film comic book super-hero to score a nomination for best film. In fact, Marvel has had a close relationship with the academy award winners since the very beginning, thanks to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Iron Man has featured Jeff Bridges in the role of the villain and the turnaround Obadiah Stane. Despite his long and acclaimed career, there was no Oscar winner in 2008 with the release of Iron Man. It would finally be his trophy in 2010 for his performance in Crazy Heart as a country singer lucky struggling with alcoholism.

However, Business Insider included in the list of a dozen of actors in Marvel that have won Oscars. Bridges was one of the few not to have had an Oscar when Marvel was called.

The list includes Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Michael Douglas (films Ant-Man), Anthony Hopkins (films Thor) William Hurt (The Incredible Hulk), Tommy Lee Jones (Captain America: The first avenger), Ben Kingsley (Iron Man 3), Lupita’nyong o (Black Panther) and Paltrow (many, but she never remembers which), Natalie Portman (the series Thor), Robert Redford (Captain America: the Winter Soldier) Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2) Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange), Marisa Tomei (films Spider-Man), Benicio Del Toro (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Forest Whitaker (Black Panther)

The fans talk of the heavyweights in the villains of Marvel

Fans of Marvel have understood it in Reddit. A photo of the behind the scenes of Thor Ragnarok with Hopkins, Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi has led to this observation: “I love how every movie MCU has an actor / actress (or two) iconic older in order to help anchor it, all the way back to Jeff Bridges in the first Iron Man. “

Another fan has responded: “from The top of my head:

Jeff Bridges – Iron Man

Hugo Weaving – Cap

Robert Redford – Cap 2

Kurt Russell – the Guardians of the Galaxy V2

Michael Keaton – Reunion

Jeff Goldblum (a little) / Cate Blanchett – Thor Ragnarok. There really is truth in that. ”

And a third fan has explained why this works, saying: “This is the formula MCU at this stage and works really well. Get an actor / actress iconic famous or older to play the villain. This is the case in almost all the films. As Thor Ragnarok, they got Cate Blanchett to Hela. “

Why these esteemed actors are they doing Marvel movies?

It should be noted that some of these players are estimated do not always play the bad guys. Some, like Paltrow, Douglas and Tomei, play allies, and sometimes the allies that prove to be the contrary, as the secretary-sneaky Robert Redford’s Alexander Pierce in ” Captain: America: The Winter Soldier.

Have Redford in this film was in part a nod to the genre of political thrillers and paranoid of the 70s in which Redford played, such as All the President’s Men and Three Days of the Condor.

When asked why he had agreed to sign with Marvel, Redford told the Los Angeles: “I do [‘The Winter Soldier’] because it is different, ” said Redford. “This is a new thing for me. I think these films are really powerful. I think they are awesome. This is the kind of movie that I would have liked to see child. “

He also said: “I like the idea of entering a whole new territory. I’m excited by that. I also think it is a good group of people who really know what they are doing. “