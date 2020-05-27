his 5 year old daughter still wears diapers

Thetoilet training usually occurs around the age of 2 or 3 years, but for some children, it takes a little more time. Delta, the daughter of Kristen Bell, is one of them. The american actress has revealed in her show Youtube #Momsplaining that the small 5 and a half years and always wore layers.

Kristen Bell : learning the cleanliness is very different between his daughters

In this issue dedicated to the learning of the cleanliness, the performer of the series Veronica Mars, reported to have experienced very different experiences, between his two daughters. While she chatted with the actresses Maya Rudolph and Casey Wilson, she confided “My eldest daughter, at 21 months, we have only suggested that she uses the toilet in another room, and she did never worn layer after that”. She recalls then, “We laughed in bed with my husband genre : Why everyone makes a dish ? It is so easy to make them use the potty, you just tell the kid to use the toilet”.

If the original voice of Anna, The Snow Queen did not encounter any trouble with her eldest, Lincoln, has been more complicated with Delta. It has been entrusted “Currently, the youngest of my girls was 5 and a half years and it always wear layers”. But for her, not of anguish : “all children are different,” she added.

Not own in 5 years : Kristen Bell defends her daughter after criticism

Kristen Bell launched this episode on the layers, and cleanliness, noting the difficulty of being a mother at a time when it is easy to receive criticism or advice is unwanted via the social networks. “It is an interesting time to be a mum. Once, your mother-in-law was the only one to have an opinion on how to change a diaper, and now everyone on the Internet is also an opinion. We should get a badge for each judgment to which we are facing “, she said in her video. Unfortunately, it did not been heard,.

Many internet users have used Twitter to criticize the fact that his daughter still wears diapers. The mom quickly defended his child.

When a user (who has since deleted his tweet since) wrote “Why Kristen Bell says this is humiliating on her child, with identifiable details such as his name”, she replies that there is nothing to be ashamed to wear diapers at 5 years and added “everyone is different… she is confident, funny and does not see in it something for which to apologize”.

In another exchange with a user, it said that Delta wears diapers only the night and added, “which is pretty normal for a 5 year old child whose bladder is so small you can’t fit 10 hours yet.”

Fortunately, the social networks are also a few supports and pretty exchanges. A mom has for her outfit, to thank her, “Thanks for being so open. I felt horrible about my 4 year old child in diapers and I’m afraid he is not ready to so soon. My first two children were so much more easy and already own at this age”. Another shares his experience as “My child is 3 and half still has layers. The guilt is heavy, most of the time and I feel zero”.