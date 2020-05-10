his adorable message to his ex-girlfriend

Together for four years, Amber Heard and Tasya van Ree are even now in very good terms despite their separation.

Before you succumb to the charm of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard only had eyes for Tasya van Ree, a photographer and american artist with whom she stayed for four years. Today, the two young women have transformed their beautiful love story into a beautiful friendship and do not hesitate to appear together regularly on the social networks. It is thus quite naturally that Amber has decided to wish on Instagram a happy birthday to the one who made her heart beating for several years.

“In honor of one of the most beautiful, talented, and bright women I know, a picture of ten years ago. Happy birthday Tasya van Ree ! I am so lucky to have had all these years of love, life and friendship with you”, wrote the actress under a lovely shot in black and white, where she appears alongside his former girlfriend, 10 years his senior. In 2008, Amber Heard had become Amber van Ree. She had explained as the reason for the name change is his relationship with the photographer that it would even, according to some sources, married secretly in 2011.

Sexuality is affirmed

“I am a person. I love who I want,” said Amber Heard in an interview with the magazine “Look“in November 2017. Since its debut, the actress has never hidden her sexuality. Quite to the contrary. Openly bisexual, the young woman evokes without taboo relationships and regularly engages for the LGBT community. Last year during the evening Pride & Prejudice, it was however back on the difficulties she had encountered at her coming-out in Hollywood. At the time, several of his relatives had tried to dissuade him, saying that this could be an obstacle to his career. “They have highlighted the fact that no heroine romantic or no lead actress had her coming-out”, she explained. But this sexuality is asserted will ultimately not taken because of his career, because after being shown in “The Danish Girl” and have been the rage in “Justice League”, and Amber Heard will be at the poster of”Aquaman” in December.