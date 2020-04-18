his album blows up the score in just 30 minutes

Posted on April 18, 2020 at 14: 21 by Ben

When he doesn’t talk to him for his many vexations, DaBaby still does what it does best : the (good) music. The evidence again comes to us with the release of his last project to date : Blame It On The Baby.

A first week that promises to be high

Released on streaming platforms on Friday, April 17, Blame It On The Baby is poised to sign a cardboard. This LP following albums Baby on Baby and Kirk, both released in 2019 and having respectively trusté the 7th and 1st places in the Billboard 200, was expected to sign a performance. Relying on the interests of the Future, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie wit da Hoodie or even Ashanti, Blame It On The Baby would have, according to figures relayed by the Spotify service, recorded by less than 25 million streams, only 30 minutes after its release. A clear signal, leaving guess numbers high for the first week of the project. It must be said that the approach is still more mainstream vis-à-vis that of his previous album, Kirk, over which were promiscuously Kevin Gates, Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane, YK Osiris, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Stunna 4 Vegas and Migos.

A clip with YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Worn by the single Find My Way unveiled in early April, this LP has also inherited a clip, one of Jumpa song unstoppable produced by DJ Kid. And that image has been unveiled the last few hours on YouTube. In featuring on the title, YoungBoy Never Broke Again logically appears infront of the camera to the sides of Baby. During a little more than 5 minutes, the two rappers show off their wads of cash, in a continually cleaned up by a team in a combination of rigour. Who said that the music was stopped because of the epidemic of COVID-19 ?