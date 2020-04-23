his album The Chronic en streaming

7. A piece of anti-cops gone

In the biopic dedicated to N. W. A, Straight Outta Compton, released in 2015, we see the group assaulted by police officers while leaving a recording studio in california, in 1987. The band who created the song F*** Tha Police will multiply the words anti-cops. Yet, on the album The Chronic Dre, a song called Mr. Officer (with the chorus “Mr. Officer, I want to see you lying in a casket”) will be removed at the last moment of the tracklisting. This was to avoid the controversy after the outcry caused by the Cop Killer Body Count (1992), censored after its release.

8. A feud with 2Pac ?

The bromance of them featuring California Love was it for the cameras ? In a letter posthumously, 2Pac was murdered in 1996, lashed out at his rivals, Biggie, Nas, Puff Daddy, Mobb Deep, as well as his collaborator, Dr. Dre.