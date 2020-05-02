His answer cash to one of his haters

Kendall Jenner has definitely fed up. And this time, she decided to take the floor to put his detractors in their place. The beautiful post a reply to cash and direct to all his haters. Someone tells you !

Kendall, in a relationship with a basketball player

This is not new. The beautiful Kendall Jenner is no longer a heart to take. She is out today with a Ben Simmons. And if their relationship has not always been rosy. They would seem that the two have now resumed their relationship where they left off. They had been spotted bruncher in New York.

And if we don’t see often hand in hand, it is because the couple would try to be discreet. According to a source close to the family Kardashian-Jenner, “Kendall went to Philadelphia Thursday night to see Ben Simmons after her game in Boston. She returned to Manhattan on Friday morning for the work, and then she returned to Philadelphia to attend his match on Friday night. They are trying to be as discreet as possible for now “.

But today, it seems that the young woman is the target of several attacks on the networks. The one that ranked as his brothers and sisters the best to the least good parent has to take the words in order to reset the clock to the hour.

Kendall responds to his detractors on Twitter

It is a response cash that the young woman gave to the people who dare to criticize it. Recently, the web was full of rumors about the daughter of Kris Jenner. In fact, the beautiful had been seen in the company of Devon Brooker, another basketball player in the NBA, during a road trip.

A user was then not able to help but comment on the painting, insinuating that the NBA players exchanged the beautiful. Off its hinges, the beautiful has decided to take the word on its twitter account. And she did not mince his words. We could then read : “They do as if I was not totally free of the place where I balance this ch****. “

A response that has the merit of being clear.

they act like I’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

And you ? What do you think ?

