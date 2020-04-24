his beautiful declaration to the singer Tony Bennett !

On his account Instagram, the beautiful Lady Gaga has shared a video where she made a beautiful statement to the singer Tony Bennett !

Many countries in the world are confined. For its part, Lady Gaga is also obliged to stay at home. The young woman has the opportunity to make a lovely statement the singer Tony Bennett from his home.

Very active on social networks, Lady Gaga did not hesitate to bring a little love to his fans in this time fairly complicated. The one that tries to bring positive in the life of its subscribers, does not hesitate to encourage them to stay home.

Regarding the containment, Lady Gaga was given : “Be safe, play video games and cards and take care of us. Important reminder : keep your mind as free as possible and away from the stress and your body moving “ .

Laday Gaga was also explained to its subscribers : “Try not to go out if you have the corona. It is ok, and so wonderful to stay at home if you can ! What nice deed for the world” .

Lady Gaga is very close to the singer Tony Bennett on Instagram

In the caption of his video Instagram, Lady Gaga has also explained to its subscribers : “Smile by Tony Bennett on #jersey4jersey. I love you so much ! I just to make my donation ! “ .

Lady Gaga has also added with much love : “What a beautiful work Bruce, and pray for everyone in Jersey, and it is from there that comes half my Italian family” . With its video, has garnered over 1 million views in just a few hours from its fans.

In the comments, Tony Bennett has also responded to this very nice message from the beautiful blonde. In fact, he told under his video : ” I love you too ! The Jersey thank you, really “ . A lovely word that will surely pleasure the interested main.

