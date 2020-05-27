his beautiful message for the anniversary of Brandi !

Yesterday, Brandi Cyrus celebrated its 33 years. For the occasion, Miley Cyrus has sent a lovely message in her story Instagram !

For the anniversary of Brandi, Miley Cyrus has not done things by half. In his story, Instagram it, and sent a very nice message accompanied by a picture of their childhood ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

In this period of crisis, Miley Cyrus is shown to be more active than ever. The singer does not abandon its public !

A default can occur on the stage, it then responds to this through the social networks. A nice initiative on his part.

Users then follow his adventures in mass on the Canvas. It must be said that she is very active.

Between photo shoots, live concerts, and private, his fans don’t have time to get bored.

In fact, on Instagram, the interpreter of Party in the U. S. A has not less than 109 million subscribers. No, you’re not dreaming !

Yesterday, in its story, Miley Cyrus has sent a very nice message to her big sister Brandi for his birthday !

Miley Cyrus wishes a happy birthday to his sister Brandi !

Yesterday, Brandi celebrated its 33 years old. For the occasion, Miley Cyrus, she has sent a lovely message on Instagram.

“I wish a happy birthday to big sister. Brandi, I love you !“. But the singer has not stopped there.

In fact, it has also unveiled a photo from their childhood. Thus we see the 2 sisters in their very cute outfits of the dancers.

Once more, Miley Cyrus was unanimously among its fans. They will validate the message and the photo !

Very touched, his big sister has shared the nice word of the star in its own story Instagram.

Brandi seems to have received tons of messages ! His story is true. We let you admire !

