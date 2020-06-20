his beautiful message for the attention of Black leaders !

Since the death of George Floyd, Selena Gomez fight for the right of african-americans. She has passed a message to Black leaders !

Selena Gomez is an artist who is very engaged ! Is the fight against racism. Just thanked twelve Black leaders in the face of racism ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

This is now several weeks that Selena Gomez fight against racial injustices. It is even joined the movement Black Lives Matter.

She participates in events. But that’s not all ! It is it also gives voice to the black leaders in your account of Instagram.

The goal ? To educate and convey a message of tolerance. It is do not hesitate, therefore, do not use your voice to advocate for equality.

And exactly ! Selena Gomez celebrates thank the twelve Black leaders in the face of racism ! She has written the following message :

“I would like to thanks to everyone who took the time to talk with us. I am impressed by his knowledge and commitment. “

“Therefore, we must recognize that discrimination in the social, political and economic against the black communities, continues to exist. There are a deep pain. Unless this is recognized, the history will continue to repeat itself time and time again. “⠀ ⠀

Selena Gomez :” I am committed to do the work “

“Morning, Juneteenth that commemorates the day when slaves in Texas were informed that they were free the June 19, 1865. ” continues to Selena Gomez.

“To learn more about the history and the movement, so please read the article in my biography. Please take the day to talk with your family and friends about the importance of Black Lives Matter. And how so you all have to come together to ensure equality and justice.”

Selena Gomez full :“(…) If you have missed any of these incredible stories of IG, all of them are in my history as a #BLM, and # BLM2. This is only the beginning and we will continue listening to other voices of black and other marginalized communities. I am committed to do the work and I hope you will join me. “

