his beautiful message for the black community !

In the story of his account Instagram, Selena Gomez has lent its support to the black community, persecutée by racist crimes.

Still very upset by the death of George Floyd, Selena Gomez has lent its support to the black community. She decides to fight with them and no longer keep silent ! MCE explains to you all.

Hate crimes disrupt the United States. The last in date ? One of George Floyd, a black man some forty years death suffocated by four white police officers.

Besides, his death was filmed by a bandwidth. While this individual tackled to the ground, shouts to the police to release him because he ” can not breathe “, a police officer continues tocrush its neck with his knee.

Thus, the witness can not bear such a scene. Powerless in the face of the situation, the young woman can only shoot the violence of the police and denounce on the social networks.

Since then, millions of people are speaking out, and seeking justice for George Floyd ! And many stars there are in turn, in particular on Instagram.

Then, it is the case of Bella Hadid. But also Miley Cyrus, Angela, Cardi B and Dua Lipa. Without forgetting Laeticia Hallyday, Sophia Bush, Lili Reinhart, Emily Ratajkowski and much, much more.

Among the long list is also the name of Selena Gomez. Yes, the singer can not bear that such hate crimes can take place. Then, she goes up to the niche !

Selena Gomez wants justice

In fact, Selena Gomez has already spoken out on the death of George Floyd. Outraged, she hopes to make her voice heard !

“How can this still occur ? Imagine all the brutality that is not captured on video ? Rest in peace 💔 ” she had written.

But Selena Gomez recidivism ! Yes, the pretty brunette of 27 years sharing a new message in the story of his account Instagram. It supports the black community !

“Silence is not an option. Hate and racism does not have its place in our society. We will stand together “says Selena Gomez.

“All in solidarity with the black community, creators blackthe leaders and cadres of our industry, and to the sides of the citizens of the world, in the ongoing struggle for racial justice. “

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez 2020 – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez black community – Selena Gomez-message – Selena Gomez support