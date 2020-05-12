his behavior worries Scott Disick !

After the fight of Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in their tv show, Scott Disick is concerned for their children !

Shocked by the behavior of Kourtney Kardashian in an episode of the Incredible Family Kardashian, Scott Disick is worried about the safety of their children. MCE tells you more !

This is not easy every day ! In fact yes, it happens that an argument broke out between the sisters. And this is not Kourtney Kardashian who can claim otherwise !

The proof of it in the season 18 of the Incredible Family Kardashian ! In short, the former girlfriend of Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian were violently beaten.

And this under the eye is very mindful of the cameras ! Moreover, the makers of their issuance have not not hesitate a single second to broadcast images.

Thus, the fight between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian has made the rounds of the web. And this to the great despair of Scott Disick.

In fact, her ex-boyfriend fears a lot for the safety of their children, Mason Dash, Reign Aston and Penelope !

The reason for this ? The young man refuses to its small pieces of cabbage to live every day with a mother’s violent !

Kourtney Kardashian regrets

After this violent altercationKim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian take a lot of distance. But that’s not all !

The two pretty brunettes ask stop shooting for a few days. And to be reconciled, they decide to go on holiday with their children all together.

But, the father of the children of Kourtney Kardashian does not hide his concerns. Quite the contrary ! Facing the camera, he confides. And our colleagues from E! share the extract.

But that’s not all ! “I’m trying to understand why you go off in Armenia since this involves my children. What you think of it ? ”

“Is this that you’re really going to talk to you one day just before boarding a plane and cross the world ? ” finished this last.

As well, Scott Disick is hoping that his former girlfriend and his former sister-in-law do not fight everfor the good of his children !

