his beloved Cody Simpson embarks on a new project !

Miley Cyrus is in a relationship for several months with Cody Simpson. The singer embarks on a new project for the year 2020 !

Cody Simpson has soared in popularity since he is in a relationship with Miley Cyrus. The singer has just unveiled its all-new project and he is very proud of !

Miley Cyrus has put an end to her marriage with Liam Hemsworth and she quickly turned the page. In fact, the last one is out with Kaitlynn Carter before you get in a relationship with Cody Simpson. Since then, the singer seems to be well in a couple, and she thoroughly enjoyed her new life. In addition, it appears inseparable with his beloved and it has gained popularity in recent months.

Cody Simpson is more popular than ever on social networks and it has gained a lot of subscribers since it out with Miley Cyrus. The young man is known to make music, but he chose to start a new project. For the year 2020, the darling Miley made a big announcement. In fact, it will leave a little music aside to devote himself to the writing !

Miley Cyrus : Her darling launches into the poetry !

Cody Simpson has a hidden talent. In fact, the boyfriend of Miley Cyrus seems to love to write and it has announced the release of a book. For months, the young man has been working on this project and it has just unveiled the title of his first book : Prince Neptune. Thus, in this book, he has written several poems, and the fans will be able to discover a little more of his universe. In any case, it seems very proud of the result and he hopes to be able to release other books in the years to come. “Look at the cover of my first published words. The first of a long series of books of my existence “ she said on Instagram.

A publication shared by PRINCE NEPTUNE (@codysimpson) the 9 Jan. 2020 at 2 :11 am PST

Thus, Cody Simpson is launches in poetry, and he plans to release the book on April 7, next. In any case, fans of the boyfriend of Miley Cyrus are very happy for him and they are many to be congratulated. There is no doubt that the latter will not hesitate to buy his work. “This is so cool Cody !” said a fan. “Congratulations man,” said another user.

