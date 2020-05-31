his BFF Stassie sexy lingerie Savage X Fenty !

The account Instagram Savage X Fenty just posted a photo of Stassie, the best friend of Kylie Jenner, lingerie !

The account Instagram Savage X Fenty just posted a photo of Stassie ! Indeed, on the screenshot in question, the beautiful BFF Kylie Jenner door of the under-garment of the brand of Huey ! MCE TV tells you more !

“We saw you Stassie ! “ Thus wrote the account Instagram Savage X Fenty ! A legend that comes to accompany a beautiful picture of the best a friend of Kylie Jenner ! In fact, the last door, his garment yellow and is sitting on a bed !

Users have loved this photo ! In effect, it accounts for already thousands of likes and thousands of comments all the more adorable as each other !

As well, fans of the beautiful Stassie now hopes to see also, Kylie Jenner underwear Fenty ! In effect, the young women dress in very often in the same way… They are not best friends for nothing !

Kylie Jenner: viewers are hoping to soon see her in lingerie Savage X Fenty

The internet users are many to have commented on the photo of Stassie on the account Instagram of Savaga X Fenty ! Indeedthese last are not at all shown to be stingy with compliments… But not !

They are very many to wait now Kylie Jenner inspired her best friend to post its the most beautiful photo on Instagram in underwear Savage X Fenty !

MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few comments all the more adorable as each other ! “I love Stassie and Kylie ! In this photo she is too beautiful ! The young suits him so well I find… When Kylie Jenner in underwear of Huey ! We expected ! “

And we can read on the social network ! For the time being, we let you admire the sublime snapshot of Stassie below !

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by SAVAGE X FENTY BY RIHANNA (@savagexfenty) the May 29, 2020 at 7 :27 am PDT

Tags : kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner shot – Kylie Jenner fenty – Kylie Jenner Instagram – kylie jenner photo – kylie jenner underwear – Kylie Jenner stassie bff – Kylie jenner outfit