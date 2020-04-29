his Christmas gift to Arnold Schwarzenegger

Christmas is past but Sylvester Stallone has not forgotten his friend Arnold Schwarzenegger. The interpreter of Rambo and Rocky has offered one of his paintings in the legendary Terminator.

Few people know this but one of the great passions of Sly, outside the cinema, is the item The actor director wallpaper for the past several decades and exposes occasionally his works.

On the eve of Christmas, Schwarzy went to see his friend Sylvester for a party and he, therefore, offered one of his paintings.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger is spent for Christmas“wrote Sly on his account instagram. “I offered him a painting, and I am proud to be able to reveal you that she is going to be auctioned in Europe for an event of charity that organizes“.

From his side, Schwarzy has mentioned : “Thank you for the party and for the beautiful table. Love Arnold“.

Stallone was there a little bit as Rocky in Philadelphia in order to shoot an ad for Facebook that will be broadcast for the Super Bowl in 2020. Several fans have had the chance to cross near the statue of Rocky.

Other news in the internet for Sly, his deepfake Home Alone. a Certain “Ctrl + Shift + Face” was fun to inlay the head of Stallone in the place of the MacCaulay Culkin in Mom I Missed the Plane. And it is pretty scary ! Stallone loved it.

Here Home Stallone :