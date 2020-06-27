his collaboration with Trevor Daniel explained !

No one expected a collaboration between Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel. The artist explains

Is a duo very surprising that he has published a good blow. Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel have wanted to work together, and here are the reasons. MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

During the last few weeks, Selena Gomez is very involved in the fight for equality. Very committed, she the battle of the racial injustices in the social networks. She gives the word to the leaders of the united states.

But in order to spread good news and cheer to her fans, Selena Gomez has decided to addressing his element : the song.

Well, yes ! The international star has released a new song this Friday 26 June 2020. This is a remix of “Past Life” with Trevor Daniel.

A strange collaboration is not ! All the more that the two artists have the same goal, the transmission of waves of very positive with nice words.

Selena Gomez : inspired by this title !

And it seems to be working ! Their voices blend perfectly ! The people who have wanted to understand why Selena Gomez wanted to work with Trevor Daniel.

As a reminder, because the period of confinement, thea pretty brunette had not planned to release the new song. It is, therefore, has narrated that the has motivated.

“When I heard the title for the first time, jI loved the fact that this is a story about all the things that tend to hangr. And the models that we have.”

“And I talked a lot a lot of my personal experiences to make decisions that are not good for me.”

One thing is for sure ! Its 180 million subscribers in Instagram to validate whether this is a good title. Selena Gomez shows once more, that has a lot of talent.

And the fans of welcome :” It is the best video I have ever seen “, “I caught my hat, this is perfect. “

