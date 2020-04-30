his collection Mrs. West is very significant for it !

Kim Kardashian has just unveiled its new makeup collection. A range inspired by her marriage with rapper Kanye West.

The new collection KKW Beauty has just come out. A range in which Kim Kardashian is very proud of and that represents a lot for it. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Since its debut in the world of celebrity, Kim Kardashian has proved that she had more than one trick in his bag. Hit girl recognized around the worldthe young woman quickly put aside the personality of a bimbo.

In fact, outside of his physical dream and his strong character, the mother of North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago is a real business woman. Today, she has her own brand of lingerie and make up.

A make-up that fans are snapping up then, since June 21, 2017, the date of its release. It thus comes today to complete its range with new products.

A significant collection inspired by her marriage with Kanye West. As well, Kim Kardashian took advantage of social networks to make his own promotion. The star explains the importance of Mrs. West.

The new collection of Kim Kardashian inspired by her marriage with Kanye West !

Kim Kardashian has published a special post to announce the arrival of his new collection. In fact, the young woman distributed the picture of a highlighter.

And the least we can say is that the packaging of this latest sensation. In fact, it is a pretty small box on which we can see Kim in person, in her wedding dress.

Under the post, Kim Kardashian has explained the Mrs range. West was very special to her and that it was” packed in a package containing photos from the day of my wedding. ”

And for fans of the brand, be aware that the collection includes a palette of eyeshadows, a lipstick, a lip pencil, a gloss, a highlighter and a blush.

