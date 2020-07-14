his collection of cars in “Ridin Strikers” [VIDEOCLIP]

The future continues to exploit his last studio album : this Monday, sent a new clip, energetic.

The best banger on the album ?

Without forcing, The future still has had a very great year. She started from the month of January, when he has unsheathed his new collaboration with Drake. Name Life is Goodit is already one of the tubes of the year, a further proof that the chemistry between the two rappers stars. The artist of Atlanta has relied on this title for the swing his new studio album HIGH OF THE LIFE certified gold a few moments after its launch in the united States, the flows of the singles promotional that are recorded in the sales of albums, in which are incorporated, unlike in France. Thanks to its large number of stars with (Travis Scott, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Meek Mill, DaBaby, Lil Baby) and your bangers in abundancePluto has again met with success.

Is not ready to fly on to other adventures, as the Future continues to function with the strength of his most recent album : the evidence is the clip Ridin Strikers posted on Monday, July 13,. This is without a doubt one of the firecrackers are, the more efficient the unit is divided into two parts, with a change of pace that the rapper is familiar with it. For the visual, the rapper has not broken the head : he took out the cars of the most impressive of his garage and has hired a pair of heat conductors of the gum tissue around it. Often, the simple things are the best.