His concerts are among the most cost-effective 2019

Over his career, Mylène Farmer has multiplied the records. For several years, she does more performance, whether on stage or in the charts. Now, his name radiates also to the international. According to the figures of Touring Data, the French star would be the ninth female artist has to generate the most money in 2019, thanks to its series of concerts. New dates in June in Paris at La Defense Arena and have brought together 230.000 spectators to win another $ 31.7 million.

With these figures, Mylène Farmer joined in the ranking of the biggest global stars such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion or Ariana Grande and Pink. It is this last one that won the first place in the standings with his tour Beautiful Traume World Tour that generated $ 216 million. Evidence of the popularity unwavering Mylène Farmer: she is the only French artist has included the classification!