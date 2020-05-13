his crazy reaction when he heard the verse of Drake on “Sicko”Mode

There it is, Netflix has finally unveiled the documentary from Travis Scott Look Mom I Can Fly on the 28th of August 2019. Announced only a few days with a band – announcement including . For those who have not yet looked at, the documentary chronicles the intimacy of the rapper from Houston in 1 hour 30 minutes with previously unseen footage of his childhood, his beginnings in the rap, the creation of the label, Cactus Jack, his relationship with Kylie Jennerthe glory or even his tour Astroworld Towereverything is reviewed .

And for a pretty particular captured our attention : the reaction of Travis Scott, when he hears for the first time Drake rapping his verse on their collaboration Sicko Mode output on his album Astroworld August 3, 2018 . Listening to the words of Drizzy, Travis has completely farted a cable and gets off what he heard :

And he had what become crazy Travis Scott since Astroworld was a cardboard globe and has dominated the charts in the US and had made the 2nd biggest start-up in 2018 !