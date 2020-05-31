“his death has morphed me” !

Angelina Jolie : check out his tribute tremendously moving to his deceased mother !

Then it had been almost 15 years since the actress Angelina Jolie lost her mother Marcheline Bertrand who died in 2007, the beautiful actress has wished to pay tribute to him in an interview extremely touching. In fact, it is in the “New York Times” Angelina Jolie has spoken about her grief since the death of his mother.

“This year, I remember the spirit of my mother, and the power of both of the women I have met around the world.”

One can imagine especially the pain of those who have lost their mom’s to remember their memory this year, while the world is going through a pandemic with the health crisis of the COVID19.

The mother of Angelina Jolie, Marcheline Bertrand, is who died in 2007 from cancer terriblewhile she was getting ready to celebrate his birthday with his daughter on the 9th of may at the dawn of its 57 years. Born in 1950, the year 2020 would have been symbolic to her as she would have celebrated its 70 years.

Angelina Jolie : “it has changed so much in me !”

In the interview in the form of a forum that is discovered in the “New York Times”, the american actress explains how the death of her mother has completely turned around, as she has nearly 30 years only. It refers to the need to “remove a blanket of protection” which would make it much more vulnerable than it is.

Is at this time that actress Angelina Jolie is eaten up with passion for the adoption of young children who are abandoned by their family ? This could well be possible…

“After his death, I found a video of her playing in a short film, it was good, all was possible to it”

While his mother was an actress, Angelina Jolie says that her mother Marcheline Bertrand had had to put an end to her acting career to raise her two children.

It is therefore very easily in parallel with Angelina Jolie who is now split from Brad Pitt, with whom she had adopted 4 children, and that’s it ! And besides, the actress did not hesitate to share during the containment of the difficulties that can meet all of the parents for the coronavirus, calling for benevolence and a form of letting go. But the actress, who has found a short film where plays his mother, is recognized more than ever in his personal story and tragic.

Because if his mother decided to put her career aside, this is clearly not the case for his daughter Angelina Jolie who does a carton in the box-office in the u.s. since his debut as an actress, like in the movie “Evil” or ” Mr. and Mrs. Smith ” where she will perform with her husband Brad Pitt on the big screen.

A professional life shattered, but the actress is also recognized in the personal life of his mother, while she is also being separated from the father of his adopted children : “When my father had an affair, it changed her life. It has destroyed his dream of a family. But she loved to always be a mother.”

Mother’s day : an important day for all americans !

While in France mother’s day is this year on Sunday 7 June, although the date is different in the United States this does not prevent us to take this holiday at heart. On this occasion, many actors and actresses do not hesitate to share messages of love to their mother, as the singer and wife of M Pokora Christina Milian, or even the famous actress Eva Longoria of “Desperate Housewives”.

In fact, this Sunday, the actress who has played Gabrielle Solis for years to the screen was shared on the occasion of mother’s day, a photo of her along with her mother, very old, with a quote from Cardinal Meymillod : “a mother can take the place of all others, but nobody can take his place”.