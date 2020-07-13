his declaration of love to Benjamin Millepied, the “best father for their children

After having experienced several romantic relationships of short duration, with actors Gael García Bernal and Jake Gyllenhaal or the musician Devendra Banhart, Natalie Portman has finally found the man with whom I wanted to share a long way in the person of Benjamin Millepied. Star dancer of the New York City Ballet, the French met with the actress on the set of Black Swan in 2009, which sets out the choreography. Involved in December of 2010 and then married in August of 2012, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are the proud parents of two children : a son named Aleph, who is going to be 9 years of age, and a little girl named Amalia, who is 3 years of age. A couple of years, the star couple has lived in the French capital, but since Benjamin Millepied has resigned from the Opera of Paris, the small family moved to Los Angeles, California.

A life of “wipe their ass”

Natalie Portman has taken the occasion of the Feast of the Parents, which took place on Sunday, to pay tribute to her husband and father of their children. The star of Leon and V for Vendetta has published several intimate photos of her dancer husband, one of which is in the process of play with your child in the pool. It has also provided a text full of humour and tenderness : “This young man did not know of the life of cleaning boots, cleaning poop, cooking, baking, bagels, and the general maintenance that is expected of him. Thank you Benjamin Millepied, to be the best father for our children

