his declaration of love to Benjamin Millepied, the “best father for their children

On Instagram, Natalie Portman, took advantage of the Feast of the Parents to declare their flame to her husband and father of their two children, the dancer French Benjamin Millepied.

After having experienced several romantic relationships of short duration, with actors Gael García Bernal and Jake Gyllenhaal or the musician Devendra Banhart, Natalie Portman has finally found the man with whom I wanted to share a long way in the person of Benjamin Millepied. Star dancer of the New York City Ballet, the French met with the actress on the set of Black Swanin 2009, he set the choreography. Involved in December of 2010 and then married in August of 2012, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are the proud parents of two children : a son named Aleph, who is going to be 9 years of age, and a little girl named Amalia, who is 3 years of age. A couple of years, the star couple has lived in the French capital, but since Benjamin Millepied has resigned from the Opera of Paris, the small family moved to Los Angeles, California.

A life of “wipe their ass”

Natalie Portman has taken the occasion of the Feast of the Parents, which took place on Sunday, to pay tribute to her husband and father of their children. The star of Leon and V for Vendetta he has published several intimate photos of her dancer husband, one of which is in the process of play with your child in the pool. It has also provided a text full of humour and tenderness : “This young man did not know of the life of cleaning boots, cleaning poop, cooking, baking, bagels, and the general maintenance that is expected of him. Thank you Benjamin Millepied, to be the best father our children could hope for and the best partner for the education I would have dreamed of. Happy father’s day to all good fathers.” Of what to strengthen even more the love that felt by the French choreographer for his muse, and here’s what he said in an interview in the year 2014 for the magazine Marie-Claire : “I had to learn to know ourselves, but Natalie is someone who meets my desires… it has an intelligence that is rare, and is very attractive. Natalie has this intelligence, coupled with a high degree of sophistication of physical and moral.” So much happiness, it would be almost annoying !