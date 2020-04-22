his drawings estimated to be 23 000$

American Version of the show on France 2 Business concluded, everyone has something to sell, Antiques Roadshow presents a portfolio of drawings made by the rapper Kanye West at the age of 17 years. Music and fashion, so this is a new hidden talent of the businessman, known for its masquerades, and its output shocks. This series of drawings and paintings have been designed by the rapper at the age of 17 years in 1995, and detonate by the quality of their realization : this is not a big surprise when you know that Kanye West then drew from a young age up to receive, always to 17 years old, a scholarship to integrate the American Academy of Art in Chicago.

This portfolio consists among others of two drawings made to the mine of lead and several gouache paintings has been estimated at between 16 000 and 23 000 $ by facilitator Laura Woolley, who believes these creations “exceptionally well made”. Belonging to the husband of the cousin of the rapper, the drawings would have been received as an inheritance upon the death of Donda West, mother of Kanye.