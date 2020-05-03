his dress immaculate worn during the wedding of Sophie Turner

To attend the wedding rehearsal of her former colleague from the series Game Of Thrones, Maisie Williams had bet on a look that’s immaculate.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have said “yes” this Saturday, July 29 in a small town in the Vaucluse. And for the occasion, they had decided to well surrounded.

Among the guests was obviously his brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, but also the mannequin Ashley Graham and his former colleague from the series ‘Game Of Thrones’: Maisie Williams.

To celebrate the event, the 22-year old woman has posted on his account Instagram a photo of her outfit during the rehearsals of the ceremony. The dress code ? The total white look.

Thus, the one who sang Aria Stark had put on a dress, blazer, white visible stitching and a pair of boots ranger black. With this original look, it matchait perfectly with his boyfriend, Matthew M Williams, also wearing a suit immaculate and shoes dark. An outfit rather chic with a detail a shock that fits perfectly to the personality of fire of a young woman with a mane of pink.

But these are not the only ones to be made in France to celebrate the union of a loved one. In fact, the actress and singer Zoë Kravitz has also invited its many guest stars coming to celebrate his wedding in the capital.

France seems to be, in fact, become the place lighthouse weddings of stars.