his emotional message to the “heroes” of the crisis of the sars coronavirus

The singer was visibly moved by those who fight against the Covid-19. She has published a touching video message on its networks, addressing the “hero” of the crisis.

Celine Dion is also confined, and during this period of uncertainty, she has decided to thank the “heroes” of the crisis of the sars coronavirus in a beautiful video message to be shared on social networks.

In it, the diva asked her fans to respect the containment, in order that the world might regain his freedom of movement as quickly as possible. “Take care of each other and I know that we will pass through all together,” intimate-she said, before paying tribute to those who are every day on the front against the disease.