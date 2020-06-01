his encounter hilarious with Michèle Laroque !

In 50min Inside, Michèle Laroque confided about his meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio. Taking this opportunity to unveil a story

This date may be a few years, but any fan of Leonardo DiCaprio knows the excellent ” Stop me if you can “. Film, which plays as Tom Hanks, directed by Steven Spielberg. Well know that, thanks to the film, Michèle Laroque and Leo were unable to meet.

In effect, one that makes you die of laughter to his audience on stage, but also in the cinema, was the guest of 50min Inside on the 30th of may last. As has been relayed Hereit is precisely during this broadcast she evocative of a story rather amusing.

If that gave the reply to Pierre Palmade has never played in the film recounting the true story of the greatest swindler of the 20th century, it might have been. In fact, she did know, speaking of first meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio:

“It is great for him !, I have a bit of crossover at a given time, it was a question, that may be, I play a role in Catch Me if You Can (Stop me if you can, editor’s note). That played Natalie Baye “ .

In the end, she was not able to play the mother of DiCaprio in the film of Spielberg. But the fact of being able to, allowed him to spend a time rather funny with the star.

DiCaprio and Michèle Laroque spend the evening together at Cannes

“I met him in Cannes. Him by saying ‘Ah, but, like, I almost – they found me a little young – play the role of your mother’. And he said to me : ‘But this is impossible !’. “Continues the artist.

Eh to think about it, she would have tracked down DiCaprio with this sentence all evening long. In fact, she explains: “Then, every time I met him, and several times that evening, I told him : ‘I could be your mother ! ‘ and he said to me : ‘No, it’s impossible!’ “

We don’t know if the actor is known for his patience. But there is no doubt that it must have a minimum. In the contrary case, it would probably sent bouler Michèle Laroque at the end of the 3rd time.

Apparently, this was not done and it is so much better. At least, it will retain a memory rather nice DiCaprio, and could talk, once again, at their next meeting.

