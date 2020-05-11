his eye surgery unveiled in a video shock !

In an episode of KUWTK, Kylie Jenner has allowed the cameras to film her eye surgery in a video shock…

Sensitive souls refrain. On social networks, fans of Kylie Jenner shared the video of his eye surgery. A difficult moment to watch as the MCE TV reveals.

Confined in it, Kylie Jenner took the opportunity to go about their business. Kitchen, household, decoration of its interior… The activities do not miss.

Yesterday, the young woman took advantage, therefore, toa sunny day to enjoy the swimming pool. The pretty brunette shared his afternoon in her Story Instagram.

Proud of his body, Kylie Jenner appears therefore without the complex. A few days ago, the young woman has made criticism by internet users.

In effect, an account fan of the influenceuse has shared old photos of the young woman. At an event held in Los Angeles. Some users have noted that Kylie was much more meager than today.

Accustomed to criticism of his subject, Kylie Jenner has responded. Replying that she had therefore given birth to a child. Well said !

Kylie Jenner, his eye surgery revealed !

In a new episode of KUWTK, the chain E! has revealed the extract the last operation of aesthetic surgery of Kylie !

In this short extract, widely relayed on Instagram, the young woman is so sleepy. Kris Jenner, who attended the scene did not believe his eyes.

When the young woman is asleep, it cannot, therefore, prevent the encouragefollowing the sentence cult she was once sent to Kim : “You’re doing amazing sweetie “, which means “You’re doing beautifully, my darling “.

The young woman has decided to have surgery of the eyes in order to correct problems of nearsightedness. Images, which can be difficult to watch.

Whatever happens, Kylie Jenner can count on the support of her mom, Kris Jenner ! The evidence, when the last episode of KUWTK, his mother was at his bedside to take care of it !

