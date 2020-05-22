His family is torn around the legacy ? ⋆ StarMag.com

The children of Donald Trump obviously did not want to share the paternal heritage, estimated at 2.1 million euros.

There was a commotion in the family Trump. The relations between the children of the us president are not necessarily in good shape, and Donald Trump could end up excluding one of his inheritance. It explains the background of this case.

Donald Trump under pressure

Donald Trump was married three times and has five children. His elders, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump are born of his relationship with Ivana Zelníčková. Tiffany Trump was born from his marriage to Marla Maples. Finally, the union Melania Trump gave birth to Barron Trump.

A large family for a strong legacy. According to Forbes, the fortune of Donald Trump is estimated to be $ 2.1 billion. But, according to an interview dating back to 2005, but revealed by Newsweek in 2017, Tiffany Trump would not be certain to be able to inherit from his father. Concretely, Donald Jr. and Ivanka would seek to exclude the will.

It is unclear at the moment if Donald Trump actually endorsed this decision, but Tiffany Trump is clearly the ill-fated family.

Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father are sometimes not talked for months and she spent a lot of time without see

stated a source to the magazine People 2018. Recently graduated from the university of Georgetown, it comes, however, to be welcomed by his father on social networks.

Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany, is graduating from Georgetown Law. Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family. Proud of you Tiff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

It is not known if Barron Trump, the last-born, is registered on the paternal heritage.