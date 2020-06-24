his fans boycotted by “Trollz” of 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj !

Despite the success of “Trollz” of 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj, the rapper american accuses the fans of Cardi B to boycott his song.

The song “Trollz” of 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj reached the podium on the Top 100 Billboard. Fans of Cardi B would have still done everything for the boycott ! MCE explains to you all.

Sympathize with the enemy ? It is out of the question. To love an artist and boycott his rival ? It seems that yes. This is the state of mind of the fans of Cardi B.

For that their idol remains on all fronts, its public is ready to all. The evidence with the song” Trollz “of 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj.

While the sound of the two rappers american cased,” Trollz “get place number 1 in the top 100 of the billboard charts. It is a real pride !

But it is necessary to believe that this success they don’t like strongly. Thus, an account Instagram dedicated to Cardi B would have posted a message – now deleted – which called for a boycott of this music.

This is not all ! The latter, highly irritated, asked also to other fanbases, like the Monsters of Lady Gaga or the Arianators of Ariana Grande to join them !

And of course, some fans would have gone up to contact the label of the artist, Atlantic Records, for help. Ready to everything you said !

Cardi B: His fans will not have the last word

Even if fans of Cardi B do not count letting go soon,if 6ix9ine not more. In fact, the rapper is riding the wave of success. And he wanted to enjoy it !

Then, the artist, who ultimately has more hair rainbow, taunts its detractors. “#1 IN @billboard YOU CAN’T STOP Me, YOU CAN NOT BOYCOTT. “

And of course, 6ix9ine speaks directly to “all the fanbases who wanted to prevent it from reaching the first place Billboard“.

By the way, “the rat” – the nickname that the anti-6ix9ine gives him – ensures thatit has killed the music industry. And this in spite of his short stay in prison and his betrayal of his gang.

Thus, it is necessary to believe that the public Cardi B ultimately failed his mission. But one thing is for sure : the war is declared between the two fanbases.

Tags : cardi b – Cardi B 6ix9ine – Cardi B actu – Cardi B news – Cardi B clash Nicki Minaj – Cardi B fanbase – cardi B fans – Cardi B-instagram – Cardi B vs 6ix9ine – Cardi B vs nicki minaj