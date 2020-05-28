his fans clashent L’oréal because of Amber Heard !

The war continues between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard ! Fans of the actor have decided to take his defence by attacking the’oréal !

Really … things are not going well between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp ! And it would seem that fans of the latter have decided to get involved. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

It is a story that shook Hollywood for a long time. In 2016, Johnny Depp has put an end to his relationship with Amber Heard.

But their break-up was terrible ! Indeed, Amber had filed a complaint against her e.g. She has so confessed that the actor was a violent man.

Something that has so shocked the world. And for good reason ! Johnny Depp has never had this bad image !

Since this case, the ex of Vanessa Paradis always tries to prove his innocence. And he has also filed a complaint against Amber.

But her fans do not count, leave him alone ! They have therefore decided to act by taking to L’oréal. The goal ? Ensure that the company would break its contract with Amber Heard.

And this is not the first time ! Last February, fans of the actor have signed a petition to the ambassador of the brand is no longer part of the great firm.

Johnny Depp : it was Defended by its fans

They even had obtained more than 12,000 signatures ! It must be said that the fans of Johnny Depp are not pleased with the inclusion of Amber Heard in a campaign on women in Hollywood.

They, therefore, continue to protest. Recently, the Instagram L’oréal Paris has included Amber Heard in a collection of filmmakers on the theme of the film.

Only here, the cosmetic company has therefore decided to honour some of the faces, like that the ex of Johnny Depp. Thing objectionable to some !

The negative comments have so parade galore ! “She has abused him and then lied and said that he had fought for. You will continue to support the domestic violence“.

Or even : “It has discredited the abused women just to have a few million to his bank account. I don’t see what is the link with a brand like l’oréal Paris. I will never buy your products. “

Tags : johnny depp – Johnny Depp 2020 – Johnny Depp news – Johnny Depp amber – Johnny Depp-couple – Johnny Depp ex – Johnny Depp l’oréal