his fans enjoy him shave the hair !

Fear on the canvas ! Selena Gomez has she really shaved her hair ? A photo on twitter makes pinball fans !

Selena Gomez is she so mad ?! On Instagram, thus, one discovers that the singer has faced a challenge : shave off the hair ! It is thus seen in the photo, the ball-to-zero… Real photo or joke ? Attention to the prank !

All share a photo retweetée more than 20 000 times ! We see, therefore, the singer… But not with her pretty brunette hair, no no. The beautiful is the hair… But they lie on the ground ! It seems so bald…

So you find a Selena Gomez bald, calm air. The Twitter Jelle in add also a layer. “Selena has shared sit new look on its story Insta. ” We’ll also add a small heart to the legend and the joke seems to be perfect…

So perfect that thousands of fans are in the panel ! It must be said that tag direct the singer in the tweet also made it credible… It is believed, therefore, to a real photo of the star.

Result, the cliché is found everywhere. 20 000 retweets, 65 000 likes : Selena Gomez would be so bald for a large part of his audience. The prank seems so perfect… the Whole world falls into the panel !

Selena Gomez : bald which can

The joke goes even too far for the Tweeters that do not expect much of the audience… It therefore responds to his own tweet to stop the fire ! It swings and the latest photos Insta of the singer…

No, Selena Gomez has not shaved her hair : they are even well-coiffed ! The assembly seemed so perfect that many have therefore thought… The Twitter Jelle shows then the real photo. We understand the problem…

Because the star still has all his hair on the photo. But they are drawn back. It seems so easy to erase with an editing software… And swing this fake so successful that it has frightened an entire community !

Selena Gomez has still hair. But Jelle has managed to scare the whole world. She has in addition managed a little bit of pub for the last album the star : a prank is perfect !

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez prank – Selena Gomez bald – Selena Gomez hair – Selena Gomez insta – selena gomez photo