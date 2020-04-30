his fans surprised by his physical transformation in 7 days

Last April 22, the legendary footballer David Beckham appeared on her account Instagram and announced his participation in the famous All-In Challenge. Remember, since the 14th of April last, the stars are rallying around this challenge, the objective of which, is to feed the millions of Americans who come from poverty because of the pandemic of Covid-19. Each star must therefore provide users with “a unique experience” against donations. The actress and singer Mandy Moore proposes a role in the fifth season of This is us, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio promised a role in the next film from Martin Scorsese to their sides while Kim Kardashian gives a lunch in his company and that of her sisters during the filming of the next season of their reality television show. With a little luck, visitors can even hope to find themselves on the plateau of the Friends to attend the reunion of the six mythical buddies new york.

Seven day for a new look

David Beckham was made the following proposal infront of the camera : “You and four of your friends against me and my 5-aside team at the training centre of the International Miami. After the match, we’ll eat together and you will also be invited to come see a game in the International Miami when the championship resumes. You will also have access to a VIP tour of our facilities. Miami is a special place and I am certain that this

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Here

The little house on the prairie : the series predicted the pandemic of the Covid-19

PHOTO Mathieu Johann : his moving tribute to Grégory Lemarchal on Instagram

PHOTO Jean-Luc Reichmann : totally unrecognizable on an old cliché, the people are hilarious

Guillaume Canet : this new ambitious project him as close to my heart

Kendall Jenner : she ignores the containment and part road trip with a beautiful basketball player

“data-reactid=”23″>The little house on the prairie : the series predicted the pandemic of the Covid-19

PHOTO Mathieu Johann : his moving tribute to Grégory Lemarchal on Instagram

PHOTO Jean-Luc Reichmann : totally unrecognizable on an old cliché, the people are hilarious

Guillaume Canet : this new ambitious project him as close to my heart

Kendall Jenner : she ignores the containment and part road trip with a beautiful basketball player