his fans worried on Twitter after his accident !

On Twitter, many fans of Selena Gomez have confided that they were very concerned after learning that she was hospitalized !

In the middle of the week, the fans of Selena Gomez have learned a very bad news. In fact, this last is hospitalized. His fans have expressed their concern on social networks.

While Selena Gomez has just released her new music video ” Past Life “, she has big problems. In fact, the young woman found herself in the TT world because of his hospitalization. It is a relative who has made several revelations about her.

A friend of Selena Gomez said she had to go to the hospital. He did nothing less than scare the Canvas. It must be said that the beautiful brunette has suffered many of the health problems a couple of years ago.

She even had to do a renal graft. This operation had, moreover, caused serious complications in your health. Some wonder, therefore, if this entry is for the hospital to have a link with these concerns.

Selena Gomez worried her fans after her accident

Fans of Selena Gomez can be sure of this. If the singer is in the hospital is because she has had an accident in the home. According to a source close to the young woman, it seems that he hit his head on it.

Because of the deep wounds, the artist would have had to go to the emergency room. The closure of the ex of Justin Bieber has also confided in her that she had to undergo a surgery. He made no less than worry about your fans.

On Twitter, fans of Selena Gomez have also expressed their concern. They have entrusted : “Selena Gomez in the hospital, and that there has already been this week ? This is clearly a joke, Also I hope it goes well” .

Another which also has been entrusted to : “When I saw selena and hospital in the same sentence I’m afraid. My heart has not supported…. I hope it goes well “ . A user has added : “I hope it goes well. Healed quickly the queen “ .

Selena Gomez in the hospital, and that there has already been this week ? This is clearly a joke, I hope it goes well 😔❤️ — No hate-only shade 😍✨ (@stilldontknoher) July 14, 2020

when I saw selena and hospital in the same sentence I’m afraid. My heart has not supported…. I hope it goes well pic.twitter.com/FJp1PuS7u0 — ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭⁷ (@SB3_BTS) July 14, 2020

I hope that you accept the product flyers️. get well soon queen 💛 — 𝘕 𝘈 𝘖 𝘔 𝘐 🌙 (@buteras_angels) July 15, 2020

Tags : selena gomez – selena gomez fans of Selena Gomez hospital Selena Gomez hospitalized – Selena Gomez hospitalized – Selena Gomez social networks – Selena Gomez of the health – Selena Gomez’t worry – selena gomez on twitter