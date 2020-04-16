his father is a serious shame… and we understand !

The lives of celebrities is sometimes complicated, since it is necessary to always take care of its image and reputation…

As such, the stars should be vigilant with their surroundings, as it can sometimes keep about the displaced persons, and thus interfere with their careers, voluntarily or not.

If recently, Megan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, had this bitter experience with his father, it is today’s Lady Gaga, which is found in the first line, and also because of his father.

The father of Lady Gaga asks for money to fans of her daughter

These are hard times for entrepreneurs, and this is not the father of Lady Gaga who will say the opposite. In effect, the owner of an Italian restaurant, named Joanne Trattoria, the man finds himself confronted with the rules of containment put in place by many countries because of the sars coronavirus. Forced to close his establishment, he announced in a tweet, deleted from, not being able to pay its employees due to lack of clients. Far from losing the north, papa Gaga has launched a prize to GoFundMe, as it is eager to share, hoping to raise at least $ 50,000 to pay for two weeks of salary to its employees.

“As our doors remain closed longer than expected, our staff is finding it increasingly difficult to finance the daily needs to maintain good health, such as groceries and insurance costs – not to mention the rent, utilities and other recurring bill “.

Fans of Lady Gaga are speaking out, and decry

The business man hoped to benefit from the reputation of his famous daughter, but unfortunately for him, the “Little Monsters” have not heard of this ear, and, in particular, were shocked by the initiative of Joe Germanotta. For many, Lady Gaga is well pretty wealthy to help his fatherif it is really needed, certainly more than those who live with much less money.

“I’m sure Lady Gaga is more than capable of helping you now that it is no longer busy with the release of his new album. In addition, if you stop giving your money to Donald Trump, maybe you would be more apt to support your employees during this period.”

The scandal has therefore gained momentum on the social networks and his campaign funding is from a flop resounding,, such that :

Only 541 dollars have been harvested to date, far short of the goal set by the father of the star.

The official organizer of this campaign is not Mr. Germanotta, but one of the members of his staff.

Lady Gaga, a career with many records

Born march 28, 1986 in Manhattan, Lady Gaga has almost succeeded in only 34 years. Singer to success, whose albums have sold millions of copies, or actress recognized by the cinema, thanks in particular to the film by Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born, it is difficult to see what new records Lady Gaga could still beat. With a fortune estimated at $ 320 millionthe pretty blonde is immune to the need for the rest of his life. It’s easy to understand why fans and the general public have not fully understood the approach of his father, all the more that the two seem to maintain excellent relations.

Biography express Lady Gaga