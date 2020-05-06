his father was in the first Iron Man !

This is not lack talent in the family of Billie Eilish. Actor by profession, his father appears in the first Iron Man !

Music Star, Billie Eilish comes from a family of stars of the big screen ! His dad has played in the first Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Since little, Billie Eilish meeting a roaring success ! She is also the youngest singer to walk off 5 Grammy Awards in the largest categories.

But it is not the only artist in his family. Well, yes ! His parents are actors and his brother a musician.

She has also performed several moreaux at his side. The great class !

In addition, his father has played in a very popular film released in 2008. You will understand, therefore, this is the first Iron Man, with Robert Downet Jr. !

You ask then what role is interpreted the father of Billie Eilish. It was thus one of the journalist.

We see, moreover, in one of the most famous scenes of the film. It is, therefore, one where Tony Stark announces the discontinuation of its production of weapons.

The father of Billie Eilish has played in Iron Man !

To help you remember, we suggest that you remember the dialogue between the father of Billie Eilish and Robert Downey Jr.

Tony Stark then addressed the crowd of journalists. “I saw young americans killed by the weapons I created to defend and protect.”

“I saw that I was part of a system that is comfortable with zero liability “. Has background in its role, the father of Billie Eilish comes then.

” Mr. Stark ! What happened there ? “. The famous Iron Man thus answers to his question.

“I had my eyes open. I realized that I had more to offer this world that of exploding things“.

“And this is why, as of now, I close the division for the manufacture of weapons of Stark Industries“. What memories !

Tags : billie eilish – Billie Eilish 2020 – Billie Eilish actu – Billie Eilish info – Billie Eilish Iron Man – Billie Eilish lifestyle – Billie Eilish father