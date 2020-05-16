his favorite episode of Friends unveiled !

Jennifer Aniston has revealed the name of his favorite episode among the 236 episodes of the classic comedy cult Friends !

Among the 236 episodes of the great series Friends, Jennifer Aniston announced what was his favorite episode ! MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

To all the addicts of the series Friends ! If you have to choose one episode that you particularly love ?

A moment favorite among the 236 episodes of the series, which one would you choose ? The fans are wondering …

They hesitate between the episode of the armadillo holiday. Or iben the one with the sandwich of Ross …

One thing is for sure ! Choose sone favorite episode simply depends upon your mood.

Although the actors in the series have had a lot of trouble to put a name on it, Jennifer Aniston, who plays Rachel Green, has had a selection very surprising.

Jennifer Aniston : “I liked the flashbacks. “

And as strange as it may seem, it is a flashback romantic. She speaks then “The One with the Prom Video” !

In this episode, Jennifer Aniston was wearing a taffeta ball gown in electric blue.

It is, therefore, entrusted on his choice in 2016 to our colleagues from TV Insider.

“I’ve always loved the flashbacks. Including those on the history between Rachel and Ross “.

In this episode, the friends get together then to watch an old video of prom, Monica and Rachel in high school.

At this point, Ross is a student. It has a huge crush on Rachel but nobody knows.

When Chip, the boyfriend of Rachel is about to look for it, the parents of Ross convinced him, therefore, to escort the lovely Rachel at bal.

But after Ross is dressed to go out with his beloved, Rachel is a party in the arms of Chip...

As a reminder, Monica and Rachel were not aware Ross had planned to invite the latter date.

After this flashback, the beautiful Jennifer Aniston so eager to kiss Ross.

