his “fears relentless” about his 12 year old daughter

Salma Hayek would she be a true mother hen ? In 2015, one remembers that the actress had been in trouble with two fans obsessive ready to do anything to interfere in the life of their idol. Having fear for the integrity of his daughter, the actress and her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, had the court awarded Los Angeles a ban against two young women from approaching within 100 metres of the family Hayek-Pinault. Since then, the star of A night in hell is very careful not to over expose her daughter in the media. However, the actress, 53-year-old is entrusted on her little Valentina Paloma in the columns of the Russian edition of people magazine Hello. And she is very proud of the precocity of the girl, aged just 12 years old : “She has so many talents ! She draws, she wants to make films, as a director or as the first role, she wrote the good parts… Sometimes, when I read his work, I very much wanted to produce his stories. But she stops me and tells me that she will do it herself when she will be greater.”

The spectrum of the gifted

A musician at heart (according to his mother, the little Valentina can already play the piano and the guitar), the pre-teen seems to have a bright future in art ahead of her… and it is precisely this that is of concern to his mom. The interpreter of Frida Kahlo explains why, according to her, a small, immensely talented, could fall from the top : “Its amazing capabilities are

