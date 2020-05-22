his films of the highlights in an infographic

Did you know ? The Proposal, broadcast this Sunday night at 20h55 on TF1 is the 3rd biggest hit of the career of Sandra Bullock. In 2009, after years of deprivation, the actress then 45-year-old tries everything in order and returns with the romantic comedy. The success is going to take everyone to court and Sandra Bullock will succeed there a tower master : re-launch his career. Since then, nothing stops him. After a failure the same year with the film All About Steveshe won the first Oscar of his career as a best actress by the film dramatic The Blind Side. A consecration.

Last year, at the dawn of her 50 spring, Sandra Bullock knows the biggest year of his career. In both films, the actress has amassed nearly 1 billion dollars in revenue. First of all thanks to the phenomenon Gravity that earned him a second Oscar nomination as best actress and then for the comedy The Flingueuses* with Melissa McCarthy. According to Hollywood ReporterSandra Bullock would have even won more than $ 70 million in 2013. A record for an actress. Télé-Loisirs offers you to find the career of Sandra Bullock in 7 films, pending the review this Sunday night at 20h55 on TF1 in The Proposal.

