his first appearance on TikTok unveiled ! (VIDEO)

Kylie Jenner has just made its appearance on TikTok ! In fact, the young woman had tried a few dance steps with her nephew Mason !

This is a great first ! The queen of Instagram, Kylie Jenner, has her very first appearance on the app TikTok... MCE TV tells you more !

Today, Kylie Jenner has done an appearance noticed on TikTok, the app musical, which proved a massive hit among teenagers ! In effect, thea young woman has made a few small dance steps in the video of Masonhis nephew and also the son of Kourtney Kardashian ! This post has a lot of videos on the TikTok, but Kylie was never invited in her videos !

During the feast to celebrate his new collection of make-up, the whole family was invited to the event ! Kylie Jenner has therefore the opportunity to embed themselves in the video of his nephew ! But the young woman has not gone unnoticed… In fact, fans of Kylie were directly spotted… For the post on Instagram ! It will let you view the video in question below !

Kylie Jenner : her first video on TikTok is hilarious

Viewers enjoyed this video ! In fact, many have commented on the TikTok… And the least we can say is that they are very surprised to see Kylie dancing as well ! “I love it ! She doesn’t take herself seriously… And she has a good reason! “ Or even : ” I hope that Kylie will make other videos with Mason ! This one is to die laughing ! “ Can one read on the social network !

Kylie is not the only one in the family has to appear on the account TikTok Mason ! In fact, Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of a boy, post often videos in his company ! Moreover, the videos in question are those which are most viewed by internet users ! Hope, therefore, that Kylie Jenner reiterates quickly experience ! It is already waiting with great impatience ! Case to follow…

