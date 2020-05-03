his fitness program for the containment

Kim Kardashian is not giving up its exercises of sport during this period of confinement ! Quite the contrary ! She is very motivated.

Kim Kardashian is very happy for having shared her workout very heavily on his account Instagram. His coach and him always gives lessons via FaceTime. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Surgery or not, to have a body like that of Kim Kardashian, it works ! Although she has the privilege of removing their excess pounds in a of scalpel, the young woman also practice sport !

Well, yes ! If even Kim Kardashian goes, all the world should be the courage to do his exercises of cardio and weight training !

And exactly ! In this period of confinement related to the coronavirus, the starlet of reality tv continues to maintain ! She gives the same to the bottom in a series of exercises.

Something that is not so simple in quarantine ! And for good reason ! It is very difficult to find the motivation when one is locked up at home.

All the more that the temptations are many between the food and the rest in front of a good old movie on the couch !

Kim Kardashian gives background !

On this first day of the month of may, the wife of Kanye West has shared his workout. And one thing is for sure ! It is intensive ! The weights are output.

Kim Kardashian has therefore specified thatit was his sport with his coach on FaceTime :” FaceTime workout w @fitgurlmel “. And this last one has not blagué ! Thus, it has to work the upper body.

In the program, A 20-minute slots before. Subsequently, the mother of four children has followed that up with three sets of 20 repetitions of “developed” biceps “. Same thing with the ” bench press “.

And finally, Kim Kardashian has had to farea 3 sets of 60 crunches. One thing is for sure ! Having such a body therefore requires a lot of effort !

