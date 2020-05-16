his former body-guard balance on her big quirks ⋆ StarMag.com

Kanye West-it would be unbearable to live ? To believe the statements of one of his former bodyguards, the husband of Kim Kardashian would be an artist (very) picky.

If Kim Kardashian would not resist Kanye West, it would not be the only one… In fact, one of the former bodyguards of the rapper dropped a bomb : the artist would have more than the big head !

Whims on whims !

It is during the podcast Hollywood Raw that Steve Stanulis has ratted on Kanye West. It is entrusted inter alia on his first day as a bodyguard to the rapper :

I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When it arrived, we climbed in the elevator and he said to me : “You’re not going to press the button of the floor where we’re going ? “So I said to myself :” I have no idea what floor you need to go, this is my first day. “And there, he began to say :” So you mean that you have not called in advance to find out where I am supposed to go ? “I said no. And he began to be delirious. Then I said to him : “Listen brother, it can happen in one of three ways. A : can you tell me which button to press and I will know. Two : you can press the button, I will see which one this is and know from now on. Or three, we can stay here all day and you tell me at what point your time is precious and we will go nowhere “. He has chosen the first option.

Steve Stanulis then gave more details about his days and what he had to do when traveling Kanye West :

He wanted me to rest ten paces distance behind him in the street. So, obviously, if someone came along and tried to do something, at the moment I will try to rush me and stop it, it would already have happened.

Questioningly, he has accused Kanye West of acting as well for that the body guards do not appear the photos of the paparazzi :

There was no way that the paparazzi will be there at least to be called in advance. Every time he moved, they knew it. There is necessarily someone who calls them. This is what I think ! I am simply saying that, as if by chance no matter where he goes, there they are.

Now that that’s said… Not sure that it is pleasing to the one who dubs Yeezus !