his friends are missing too and she is looking forward that everything is finished !

At the time of containment because of the Covid-19, Kendall Jenner has haste as the health crisis disappears to be able to find his friends !

Who does not know Kendall Jenner ?! The young woman is known to be part of a clan Kardashian-Jenner.

In the past, she has also several times been featured in the show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians “. But eventually, the top model is also launched into the world of modeling.

With her pretty face and her looks, Kendall Jenner is quickly become one of the most important figures of the fashion world. Like sisters Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

In the life of every day, the star is also very close to members of his family. The pretty brunette has a relationship ultra fusion with her little sister Kylie.

Kendall also works with her mother Kris. This last ensures the grain on the career of his daughter.

Kendall Jenner: his friends are missing too much during the containment

Side heart, Kendall Jenner roucoulerait again as a couple with Ben Simmons. But according to some sources close to the star, there would be no “exclusivity “ them !

Matter to follow therefore ! In the meantime, the sister of Khloé rest cloitrée in it because of the Covid-19 !

Very active on the Canvas, Kendall Jenner continues to fuel its social networks. A few hours ago, the pretty brunette has also unveiled a series of images of his friends.

And obviously, they miss a lot. The brunette arsonist wrote a lovely message under his post.

“My friends miss me. The sooner we will put in quarantine, the sooner we will be able to find our people “. thus légendé the top model.

A beautiful message that touched the internet users. Well done Kendall !

