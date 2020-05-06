his future brand of make-up, recruits !

Here’s some news that will rejoice some : Selena Gomez is recruiting ! In fact, it seems that his future brand of make-up hiring already !

Have you ever dreamed of working for Selena Gomez ? So this is may be your chance. Indeed, its future brand of make-up is recruiting ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

And if you were to pass an interview in front of Selena Gomez ? Yes, the ex of Justin Bieber will launch his own brand of makeup : Rare Beauty.

A brand of make-up in the making search for the cream of the cream. And for the care of the recruitment, it’s Selena Gomez herself that glue !

Moreover, this brand wants to position itself against “the myth of beauty “ and all the canons of beauty inaccessible. It is the nerve of the fight Selena.

So much so that the star has already posted a publi evocative. On it, it was opposed to this pressure, which affects the self-esteem and mental health of a person.

Also, Selena Gomez has made the promotion of its brand story with Instagram. In it, she evokes the recruitment process of it.

The star known in the Wizards of Waverley Place is looking for a director “Social Impact “. A position that will require 8 years of experience and a good CV.

Selena Gomez: she is recruiting for its brand on LinkedIn

According to her story, she will work hand in hand with his partner. To find the pearl, it will play the role of the HR.

Yes, Selena Gomez is going to do the interviews herself. It gives in any case a mission of “connecting people in the worldfor that, they feel less alone “reports It.

Thanks to his mark, the interpreter of “Boyfriend “ also wants to come in assistance to people with mental disorders. In particular, in delivering the support and services keys are in your hands.

Please note that Selena she herself suffers from bipolar disorder. She was talking in the live hosted by Miley Cyrus on Instagram.

For those who want it, Selena Gomez will receive therefore your CV. To do this, he has only to apply to the offer, online on LinkedIn.

Tags : actu Selena Gomez – news Selena Gomez – news Selena Gomez – selena gomez – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez make-up – Selena Gomez brand of make-up – Selena Gomez recruits