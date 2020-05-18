his girlfriend is a dead ringer for Nicki Minaj !

Jade, the new girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine turns out to be a dead ringer for the singer Nicki Minaj. MCE explains to you why

Since he is out of prison, 6ix9ine has taken over the service and talked a lot about it. Between his live uniting millions of fans and the resemblance of his girlfriend with Nicki Minaj, the artist is at the centre of all subjects.

Because yes, in addition to having found freedom, he also found the love. Remains to know if it is really love or ” fun ” on his part given that the relationships in this environment are not always sincere.

Yet it seems nice and close and “in love” to a certain Jade. Well as we used to know, it looks exactly like a rival of 6ix9ine.

In fact, it clashait recently Meek Mill, the former of the interpreter of “Anaconda “. Of course, this does not mean that Nicki turns out to be the rival the former inmate. However, not sure that she appreciates that her ex is clasher by it.

Not sure she appreciates the fact that the new girlfriend of 6ix9ine be compare to it.

Jade, girlfriend of 6ix9ine, dead ringer for Nicki Minaj ?

Because yes, whether she likes it or not, force is to recognize that Jade could be described as a ” look-alike “. Eh if you are still unsure of the resemblance between the two, we invite you to see the post further down in this article for you to give an account.

The girlfriend of 6ix9ine also seems aware of this resemblance. Given that, as noted in The Blast, stated in his recent post: ” Why everyone keep saying I look like Nicki ? I’m missing something ? “

Understand: “why everyone says that I look like Nicki ? Am I missing something ? “

We doubt that the darling of 6ix9ine don’t say, disappointed by the comments on this subject. On the contrary, it shows without a doubt thrilled and will still play on this fact for a moment of history have a bit of a buzz.

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by JADE ⚡️ (@__ohsoyoujade) the May 15, 2020 at 1 :34 am PDT

Tags : 6ix9ine – 6ix9ine couple – 6ix9ine Jade – 6ix9ine nicki minaj – Jade – Jade Nicki Minaj – Jade looks like Nicki Minaj – mcetv – nicki minaj