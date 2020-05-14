his glance surprising to Liam Hemsworth !

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated several months ago. Even so, the starlet has made him a wink on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus has put an end to her marriage with Liam Hemsworth almost a year. However, the starlet seems to have wanted to make him a little wink.

Several months ago, Miley Cyrus shocked all her fans. And for good reason, the starlet has put an end to her marriage with Liam Hemsworth. Nobody expected this separation, and their relationship seemed solid.

In fact, Liam was very often beautiful statements of love to Miley, and they appear to be inseparable. However, the singer has chosen to put an end to his story because she was no longer on the same wavelength.

Since Then, Miley Cyrus is couple with Cody Simpson. Also, her divorce with Liam has been pronounced and the two stars lead lives very different. Liam has chosen to return to live in Australia, and the star remained in Los Angeles.

However, a few hours ago, Miley has wanted to celebrate the three years of his song ” Malibu “. Thus, she made a nod to her ex !

Miley Cyrus celebrates three years of Malibu !

Earlier this week, Miley Cyrus has celebrated three years of its title ” Malibu “. The starlet had made this song in 2017 and she talks about her history with Liam. In fact, the song speaks of a reconciliation between the two beings.

As well, this song tells a part of the love story between Miley and Liam. It is very intimate and you can see some beautiful images of the star in the clip. ” The third anniversary of the Malibu “has she written with many hearts on Instagram.

By making this post , Miley Cyrus has done a small nod to her history with Liam Hemsworth. Besides, the fans have noticed and they are likely to be expressed on this topic. ” My favorite song “said a fan. ” Life was easier at that time “said another fan.

