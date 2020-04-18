his grand return with “Leader of the Delinquents” [SON]

Kid Cudi is back : nearly four-year absence in solo recently completed…

A return, finally !

The solo career of Kid Cudi is at the point of death for several years already. His last studio album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, is released in stores and on the platforms of streaming in September 2016, a few months after it has been placed in a psychiatric hospital to treat severe depression. It was also delivered on this situation on the social networks before Drake does care about her single Two Birds, One Stonewhich provoked the reaction from Pusha T until the song clash The Story Of Adidon.

If, in 2018, Kid Cudi seemed to be reborn from its ashes in a brilliant, alongside Kanye West on their album common KID SEE GHOSTSScott Mescudi has nothing released in music since. While his fans, also patients as they may be, were beginning to get impatient, he served them a brand new single this Tuesday, April 14. Baptized Leader of the Delinquentshe had previously been teasé in a live Instagram of Jaden Smith. Even if the piece seems to be remained in the hard drives of a rapper in Cleveland for several years, the public should appreciate to have the novelty finally available.

His upcoming projects

Those who are afraid that this release of Kid Cudi is only anecdotal, need to be reassured : please be aware that the rapper is currently working on a next album which should be out this year ! It already has a name : it will be called Entergalactic. Last July, he told us this on the social networks :” Entergalactic will take the form of something that you have never seen. I promise that it’s going to be a fun experience. A lot of friends involved. Great songs also. The team goes well together. I know that a year of waiting is like an eternity, but this will have arrived before you know it ! “It’s going to still need to wait a little bit…