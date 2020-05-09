his hilarious video for the collection Fenty Beauty !

Rihanna has posted an amazing video to showcase its new products Fenty Beauty ! And as always, the bomb caused a sensation !

Rihanna still has spoiled his fans ! Indeed, the singer has filmed an exclusive video with his friends. She took the opportunity to promote its new blushs Fenty Beauty. We’ll let you discover…

For several years now, as Rihanna proved a massive hit with its brands. In fact, the star is no longer simply music to get people talking about it. Today, she has several business in the world of fashion and beauty.

The pretty brunette is in particular the buzz is with Fenty Beauty, a brand of makeup suitable for all skin types. And the young woman is constantly innovating with her designs !

After his pencil to the eyebrows, Rihanna has decided to launch a new collection of blushs. In fact, the star has designed 10 new makeup to play for the summer. We love it !

The star announced the good news to his fans ! But be careful ! The bomb was made a video exceptional to present its new products.

In fact, Rihanna has filmed a Youtube video with his best friends. The it-girl puts himself in the skin of a influenceuse beauty and reveals the different blushs on the screen.

As always, the bomb does not lack humor. She likes to be taken of shots alcohol throughout the video. And the result is hilarious !

Rihanna is all the rage with its tutorial beauty !

The internet users have loved the video of the star. It must be said that the young woman gives background. And she does not hesitate to bother her BFF by applying blush on the face.

The video of Rihanna already has more than 150 000 view Youtube. But that’s not all ! The star had the right to thousands of compliments.

Indeed, users have fallen under the spell of a trio. Like what, Riri knows how to please his fans while making the pub, Fenty Beauty ! What do you think ?

