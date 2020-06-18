his Holy son leaves you a message, hilarious !

Kim Kardashian just posted a picture of the card that your Holy son had offered him for mother’s day… it is to die laughing !
Kim Kardashian has shared the map of the day of the mother that her Holy son had offered him ! An amazing gift… MCE TV tells you more !
On the occasion of the feast of the mother, the child of Kim Kardashian, the Holy, offered to him a beautiful card ! Several phrases were already written on itand, the child had to do was fill out a little information about her mother…
But this proved to be tedious for the small 4 year old boy ! In effect, he, for example, reported that her mother had 11 years of age or that his favorite dish was the asparagus, while she hates it !
So, Kim Kardashian has literally published the contents of the map through its history Instagram ! A gift of a small Saint that has a lot of laughter, the fatigue,theand… And, in particular, fans of the clan Kardashian !
Kim Kardashian : her fans react to the card of your child
As each one of the posts from Kim Kardashian on the social network ! Internet users are likely to have reacted to the funny card mother of his son ! In effect, MCE TV offers you the opportunity to discover a couple of comments from the customers !
“Very funny Holy…. I realize that I know more of his mother than him ! “” Very funny, what kind of birthday card ! They are a gift poisoned our son ! “” San is too cute ! However, he thinks that Kim was 11 years old… Amazing when even the botox works very well what ! “
O. ” Fans of Kim Kardashian know her better than her son ! After that it is normal, it is small and I imagine that gives him a lot of babysitters !” And we can read in the social network !
We will discover the card in question from Kim below !
