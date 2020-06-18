his Holy son leaves you a message, hilarious !

Kim Kardashian just posted a picture of the card that your Holy son had offered him for mother’s day… it is to die laughing !

Kim Kardashian has shared the map of the day of the mother that her Holy son had offered him ! An amazing gift… MCE TV tells you more !

On the occasion of the feast of the mother, the child of Kim Kardashian, the Holy, offered to him a beautiful card ! Several phrases were already written on itand, the child had to do was fill out a little information about her mother…

But this proved to be tedious for the small 4 year old boy ! In effect, he, for example, reported that her mother had 11 years of age or that his favorite dish was the asparagus, while she hates it !

So, Kim Kardashian has literally published the contents of the map through its history Instagram ! A gift of a small Saint that has a lot of laughter, the fatigue,theand… And, in particular, fans of the clan Kardashian !

Kim Kardashian : her fans react to the card of your child

As each one of the posts from Kim Kardashian on the social network ! Internet users are likely to have reacted to the funny card mother of his son ! In effect, MCE TV offers you the opportunity to discover a couple of comments from the customers !

“Very funny Holy…. I realize that I know more of his mother than him ! “” Very funny, what kind of birthday card ! They are a gift poisoned our son ! “” San is too cute ! However, he thinks that Kim was 11 years old… Amazing when even the botox works very well what ! “

O. ” Fans of Kim Kardashian know her better than her son ! After that it is normal, it is small and I imagine that gives him a lot of babysitters !” And we can read in the social network !

We will discover the card in question from Kim below !

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by Kim Kardashian Updates (@kimkardashiansnap) the June 13, 2020 at 3 :37 am PDT

Tags : KIM kardashian Kim Kardashian map of saint – kim kardashian mother’s day – kim Kardashian instagram Kim Kardashian instagram story – Kim Kardashian is Holy – Kim Kardashianmaman