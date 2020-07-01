his homage to disturb his grandmother on Instagram !

Rihanna has the tear in the eye, 8 years after the disappearance of her grandmother… She has made a brilliant tribute in his account of Instagram.

Definitely, the pain is not easy for Rihanna. In fact, the singer from Barbados has lost her grandmother as it was 8 years of age. Today, she decides to make him a beautiful tribute. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

In June 2012, Clara Brathwaite had left usleaving an offspring with a broken heart. Among these, the figure of course, Rihanna, with whom she was very close.

The grandmother and the granddaughter were both like the two fingers of the hand. A very nice relation in the sum, that seems to be missing to the Barbados.

Moved to tears, Rihanna decided to make a tribute to this person, that made it what it is today. That is to say, one of the most well known artists of all time.

They were, in any case, most of fusionnelles. To the point that in 2012, the interpreter of “SOS “ has launched his own foundation. The Foundation Clara Lionelin tribute to their ancestors.

This organization promotes access to health care and to education for the poorest in the world. A great initiative, after all, that would have pleased his great-grandmother.

Rihanna: celebrates the greatness of his ancestor

It is, therefore, in his account of Instagram, the star has posted a shot with a bit of vieillot, full of nostalgia. She also left a legend very moving, by means of the dedication.

“At the age of eight. We miss you more and more each year “he begins his post. “And Bravo is always talking about how they met, each time I see it “continues Rihanna in the same publication.

This is not the only homage that it is intended to make to her grandmother. Previously, she had done tattoo in the chest the egyptian goddess Isis, spreading his wings.

A way for Rihanna to celebrate the fight of his great mother against the cancer. Remember also that Isis was venerated in Africa as a goddess of life.

